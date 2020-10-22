Nicaraguan Stunner Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight Leggings

Dolly Castro stunned many of her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 21, in her most recent post. The Nicaraguan model and influencer took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a skintight workout set that did her hourglass figure nothing but favors.

The first picture in the two-part slideshow captured Castro in the living room of an elegant home in Beverly Hills, California, as indicated by the geotag. She stood in front of a couch while lifting her heels off the floor, a stance that engaged the muscles of her legs. The camera shot her from a three-quarter angle, capturing her front body as well as her shapely derriere. For the second, she struck a similar pose outside.

Castro sported a pair of greenish-gray leggings with a wide waistband that came up above her navel, hugging her toned midriff closely. Its sturdy, but stretchy, material clung to her strong legs, outlining her enviable quads.

On her torso, Castro had on a white tank top that complemented her caramel skin tone. It had a cropped hemline that bared a bit of her upper abs. As per the tag, her outfit was from Bars and Branches, a brand of activewear that she owns.

Castro completed her ensemble with white-and-gray sneakers.

In the caption, Castro revealed that Bars and Branches will drop its new collection soon and urged her fans to “stay tuned.”

The post has garnered about 30,000 likes and more than 490 comments in under a day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to congratulate Castro on her upcoming line, while others simply used the occasion to share their admiration for her.

“I love it [heart-eyes emoji] you always look perfect no matter what you wear,” raved one user.

“I love this top!! It’s so flattering and so cute!!” replied another fan.

“I loveeeee @barsandbranches [two fire] Literally I feel so empowered when I exercise in them!!” added a third user.

“I keep checking the website. Every. Day. [laughing-crying emoji] Cannot wait!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Castro recently shared a swimsuit photo with her fans, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The bright red two-piece had a gold metal square detail that added an extra layer of sophistication to the garment. The top had a bandeau design that dipped in the middle, baring plenty of cleavage. The bottoms rose up to her belly button, sitting a bit higher on the sides, which helped to accentuate her contrast between her slender waist and curvy hips.