Christina Aguilera Shares A Steamy Series Of Snaps To Celebrate The 18th Anniversary Of ‘Stripped’

Pop star Christina Aguilera tantalized her 7.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy series of snaps that she posted in honor of the 18th anniversary of her album Stripped.

She started off with a seductive pose in which she rocked a skimpy crocheted black monokini that left little to the imagination. From behind, the garment almost looked like a bikini, with a thin string stretched across her back and a small patch of fabric covering up her pert posterior. She layered a pair of leather chaps with a lace-up detail at the top over the revealing ensemble, adding a peek-a-boo vibe to the shot.

Her hair, which alternated between blond strands and dark brunette ones, tumbled down her back in a tousled look. She gazed over her shoulder at the camera, looking seductive.

She showcased the same ensemble from the side in the second shot, flashing a hint of sideboob and tangling her hands in her hair. For the third slide, she treated her followers to a frontal view of the look. The image had a black-and-white filter, giving it a more dramatic feel.

The fourth photo, another black-and-white picture, showed Christina with one knee perched on the back seat of a car. Her shapely rear faced the camera and she rocked a skimpy top that left plenty of skin exposed.

The fifth slide showed a casual shot taken in what appeared to be a dressing room, a table loaded up with products visible in the background. Christina showed off her legs in a pair of low-slung jeans with distressed detailing on the thighs and knees, and a wide-legged fit. She added a simple white sleeveless tank and cocked her head to the side as she gazed at the camera.

She wore a white dress with long lacy gloves and had darker locks for the sixth picture. For the seventh, she shared a blurred photo in which she wore nothing at all, her body strategically positioned so that nothing NSFW could be spotted. She finished off the update with two more posts, including what looked like a snap of a printed picture that showed a close-up of Christina’s beauty in a moody look.

Her audience absolutely loved the update and the post received over 86,100 likes as well as 3,146 comments in just 43 minutes.

“Wow time flies!!!!!! Stripped is EVERYTHING!!!” one fan wrote.

“This album saved my life. I will never be thankful enough! I love you so much!” remarked another follower.

“Every moment was my favorite,” a third fan chimed in.

“Every song in the album has a special place in my heart, can’t choose one!” added a fourth person, followed by a heart emoji.

Christina’s posts always seem to thrill her followers. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a black-and-white video clip set to vintage music. She had a glass of red wine in her hand and covered her curves with a black robe, swaying her hips as she made her way up a staircase, much to the delight of her fans.