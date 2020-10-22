Brit Manuela Bares Tight Backside In Revealing Swimsuit

Brit Manuela tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 22, in her latest share. It in, the fitness model bared her toned bod by wearing a swimsuit that was elegant and revealing at the same time, and her fans were quick to react.

For the photo, Brit posed outdoors in what looked like a patio boasting several trees and other greenery. According to the geotag, she was in Cranford, New Jersey.

Brit stood with her left side toward the camera as she arched her back, putting her tight booty front and center. She propped the back leg forward while allowing the front arm to rest alongside her. She turned her head to glance at the camera with a facial expression that was neutral, yet powerful.

She had on an all-black one-piece bathing suit for a classic look. It featured a strapless design with a straight-cut neckline that sat low. The suit included a cut-out on the side that showed off a bit of her slender waist. The high-cut legs showcased Brit’s toned hips and derriere. A large strap tied near her navel, adding a cute detail to the garment. As per the tag, the one-piece was from IIXIIST.

Brit included an inspiring message with her photo, noting that challenges are important because they push us toward our goals way more than situations that require little effort.

The post was a quick success with her followers. Within the two hour, it has attracted more than 24,600 likes and over 345 comments. They used the space below the picture to comment on Brit’s insane physique and to rave about her powerful messages.

“Your fitness is inspiring and I respect you so much for your captions,” one of her fans raved.

“Body goal [two fire] [heart-eyes emoji]! I would like to achieve a physique like yours! Could you show us your eating routine. I really hope to reach a body like yours with sports,” replied another user.

“Ok wow was not ready for this but ok,” a third one chimed in.

“I’m obsessed with how natural you are,” added a fourth fan.

