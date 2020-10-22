Kate Upton Heads Outdoors For A Hike With Her Daughter

Model and actress Kate Upton thrilled her 6.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, which gave her fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her life as a mom. Kate and her daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, were outdoors in a scenic spot with plenty of lush green trees visible as far as the eye could see. Kate walked along a rustic path that wound amongst the long grass, and she had on a baby carrier with a chest and waist harness. Her daughter was perched in the carrier on her back, and was bundled up in a cozy-looking ensemble, including a hat with small bear ears.

Kate was ready for outdoor adventures in her athletic attire. She showcased her toned thighs in a pair of blue leggings crafted from a fabric that clung to every inch of her lower body. She paired the figure-hugging garment with a looser top, a black jacket from the brand Canada Goose, with the label’s signature logo stamped on her upper arm. The deep red hue of her harness contrasted with the black jacket, and Kate finished off the ensemble with a white knit cat.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sunlight, and carrying her cell phone in one hand while her other hand was tucked away in her pocket. She appeared to have paused on the trail, flashing a smile over her shoulder at her daughter, whose face was blurred out with a white heart.

Kate’s blond locks tumbled down her chest and were collected in her collar, giving the look an effortless vibe.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGpwS5BD2vk/

She paired the adorable mother-daughter photo with a sweet caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 23,900 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 153 comments from her audience, who raced to the comments section to let the blond bombshell know what they thought of the snap.

“Omg so cute,” one fan wrote simply, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You are looking so stunning,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“So cute the both of you,” another follower commented, followed by two emoji.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kate showed off her curvaceous figure in a skimpy red bikini with cheeky bottoms that left part of her pert posterior exposed. Her hair was pulled up in a messy up-do, and she held a koala in her arms as she stood on the beach. The image was a throwback from an old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoot, but she used the picture on her Instagram page as a way to encourage her followers to vote.