Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Tyra Banks’ Alleged Ban Of ‘Real Housewives’ Stars From ‘DWTS’

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum says she has been asked to compete on ABC's celebrity ballroom competition multiple times.

Bethenny Frankel clapped back at rumors that Tyra Banks doesn’t want to sign any Real Housewives to Dancing with the Stars.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum took to social media to tweet – and then delete – a response to a recent story that the controversial new DWTS host and executive producer has issued a ban on ladies from the Bravo franchise from her show because she thinks they’re old news.

In the tweet captured by Page Six, Bethenny responded to a DWTS source who name-checked her as a celebrity who doesn’t “make headlines anymore” and thus isn’t worthy to compete on the series under Tyra’s watch. NeNe Leakes –who actually once competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition — and Teresa Giudice were also named by the source who alleged that Tyra is more interested in signing buzzy reality stars such as Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

“Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I [love] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade. I’m also no longer a housewife, but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

The Skinnygirl founder soon deleted the tweet but hopped back on to her page to explain that she took down the post because she has a “great relationship” with Deena Katz, the longtime casting director on Dancing With the Stars. Bethenny also invited Tyra to come on to her podcast “anytime” so they can talk things out.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In response to Bethenny’s follow-up post, several fans chimed on to offer her support.

“No inaccuracies in what you posted,” one fan tweeted. “Look bad on @tyrabanks making that proclamation; reality tv is reality tv. You’re cool with Bachelorette/Bachelor peeps but RH is where you draw the line? Sounds like a power trip IMO.”

“Was just saying that I don’t think that Tyra wants to tee up a battle of wits, with Bethenny….popcorn in hand,” another tweeted.

Several Real Housewives have competed for the mirrorball trophy during DWTS‘ long run, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and RHOA short-timer Kim Fields. Lisa Rinna also competed on the series before she was a cast member on RHOBH.

Tyra has yet to respond to the casting allegations, but the ballroom newcomer has been making waves ever since taking over Tom Bergeron’s role as host on Dancing With the Stars earlier this year. Some viewers have criticized the former America’s Next Top Model star for her hosting style and multiple costume changes on the live show.