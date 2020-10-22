Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit While Wearing Black Latex Gloves

On Thursday, October 22, Australian model Vicky Aisha made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 28-year-old posing in front of red curtains. She flaunted her curvaceous figure in a black bodysuit with zipper detailing that left little to the imagination. The cheeky garment put her pert derriere on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky finished off the sexy look with elbow-length latex gloves and what appears to be a pair of matching over-the-knee boots that were not entirely visible in either of the shots.

In the first image, Vicky faced away from the photographer. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she arched her back and placed her hands on the side of her thighs. The tattooed model altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, parting her full lips.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. She also had on red lipstick, which gave her additional glamour.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to share their opinions on the photoset.

Fans were quick to answer Vicky’s question in the comments section.

“I like two because you have a beautiful face,” wrote one admirer.

“Definitely 2 – that smoldering stare though,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

Some commenters, however, noted that they had a hard time deciding a favorite image.

“It’s difficult to say which is my favorite. I like both actually,” said a follower.

“I love both of them! Looks great on you! @vickyaisha,” remarked another social media user.

Vicky engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Vicky has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a low-cut nude bodysuit that showcased her ample cleavage. That photo has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.