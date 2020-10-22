Lauren Simpson Posts Incredible Transformation Photos & Flaunts Perfect Booty In Gold Thong

Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to post a set of transformation photos in which she flaunted her enviable physique in daring clothing. In the accompanying caption, she told her 1.9 million followers all about her journey into the fitness world.

In the first slide, Lauren posted a side-by-side “Then” and “Now” snap comparing her figure five years ago and today. The left-hand snap was taken when she started her company, Lauren Simpson Fitness, in 2015. She posed in a gym in a white bra and impossibly tiny black booty shorts. The top included a black strip of fabric along the rib cage and left plenty of skin on display along her back, drawing attention to her chiseled muscles. The shorts sat low on her hips and were pulled inwards along her backside, showing off her sculpted backside. Lauren wore her long, platinum-blond tresses styled in a bun that sat at the base of her neck.

In the right-hand photo, Lauren stunned in a metallic gold bra and panty set with glitzy embellishments. The thong bottoms drew the eye to her peachy booty while leaving the length of her muscular legs exposed. She appeared to be wearing a coat of oil along her upper body that made her skin shine and emphasized her sculpted features. Lauren completed the look with a pair of sparkly stud earrings and her hair styled on top of her head in a cascading ponytail.

A third image in the bottom left-hand section of the slide showed a younger version of the model in a green sports bra with black bordering and a pair of shorts. She flashed a huge smile as she looked directly toward the camera.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her story of launching her business and career in the fitness world. She published her first ebook in December of 2015 that was called Project: Booty and quit her corporate job in 2016 to pursue her passion full time. This included an eight-week program called “Project: Body Transformation.” Since then, she has released countless ebooks and programs for her trainees and has seen huge growth within the Lauren Simpson Fitness community. The Australian native signed off her caption with a thank you to her fans for their support and love.

The post earned several thousand likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day.

“This is is everything!!! Girl, I respect you so much! You are the most hustling boss on my Instagram and by far the most humble, grateful & down to earth as well! What a human you are xx so so PROUD!!!!!” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.