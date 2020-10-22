Lauren Simpson Posts Incredible Transformation Photos & Flaunts Perfect Booty In Gold Thong

Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, to post a set of transformation photos in which she flaunted her enviable physique in daring clothing. In the accompanying caption, she told her 1.9 million followers all about her journey into the fitness world.
In the first slide, Lauren posted a side-by-side “Then” and “Now” snap comparing her figure five years ago and today. The left-hand snap was taken when she started her company, Lauren Simpson Fitness, in 2015. She posed in a gym in a white bra and impossibly tiny black booty shorts. The top included a black strip of fabric along the rib cage and left plenty of skin on display along her back, drawing attention to her chiseled muscles. The shorts sat low on her hips and were pulled inwards along her backside, showing off her sculpted backside. Lauren wore her long, platinum-blond tresses styled in a bun that sat at the base of her neck.
In the right-hand photo, Lauren stunned in a metallic gold bra and panty set with glitzy embellishments. The thong bottoms drew the eye to her peachy booty while leaving the length of her muscular legs exposed. She appeared to be wearing a coat of oil along her upper body that made her skin shine and emphasized her sculpted features. Lauren completed the look with a pair of sparkly stud earrings and her hair styled on top of her head in a cascading ponytail.
A third image in the bottom left-hand section of the slide showed a younger version of the model in a green sports bra with black bordering and a pair of shorts. She flashed a huge smile as she looked directly toward the camera.
HOW IT STARTED / HOW IT’S GOING – This has been trending on social media so I thought I’d share my Lauren Simpson Fitness journey. I legit teared up creating this post as I’ve never really sat & reflected back like this. ???????????? – I started my company Lauren Simpson Fitness in 2015. Back then I was still working full time in the corporate world and juggled both jobs (and while still finishing uni). – With the launch of my business came my first ever ebook ‘Project: Booty’ in December 2015 and in early 2016 I quit my corporate job & started taking on clients full time through my 8 week program ‘Project: Body transformation’! I worked massive massive days running this fast growing business on my own but I knew in my heart I was following my dreams. ???????? – I have since released countless ebooks across nutrition & training, numerous in -app programs, run back to back challenges since July 2017, I have LSF merchandise, amazing brand ambassadors, have toured around Australia & to the USA to hold events, and have flown girls from around the world to meet & train with me as prize for winning my programs! ???????? I currently train girls in 100+ countries. – LSF also now has an incredible team of employees, not only just based in Australia but worldwide who work incredibly hard to help create the ultimate health, fitness & lifestyle experience for YOU! We are a close-knit team! ???? – LSF has evolved from PDF guides, to a web based platform and now we have built the Lauren Simpson Fitness app from scratch & I’m so proud it ranks highly in the top rated fitness apps! ???? – Our community is growing so fast (QUEENS!) & to see you girls transform and change your lives with my programs….it’s just incredible. ???????????????????????? – I AM SO DAMN PROUD OF MY BABY @laurensimpsonfitness ! Thank you for your support & love. It means the world to me. ???? Loz xoxo
In the caption of the post, Lauren told her story of launching her business and career in the fitness world. She published her first ebook in December of 2015 that was called Project: Booty and quit her corporate job in 2016 to pursue her passion full time. This included an eight-week program called “Project: Body Transformation.” Since then, she has released countless ebooks and programs for her trainees and has seen huge growth within the Lauren Simpson Fitness community. The Australian native signed off her caption with a thank you to her fans for their support and love.
The post earned several thousand likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day.
“This is is everything!!! Girl, I respect you so much! You are the most hustling boss on my Instagram and by far the most humble, grateful & down to earth as well! What a human you are xx so so PROUD!!!!!” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section.