Corrie Yee Looks Smoking Hot In Lacy Lingerie Complete With Garter Belt & Nude Stockings

Model Corrie Yee looked sexy wearing pink in her latest Instagram share. The brunette beauty heated up her page with a sizzling snapshot that featured her rocking a set of lace lingerie complete with a garter belt and nude stockings.

Corrie’s bra featured underwire half cups that exposed plenty of cleavage. The panties had a low-cut front with thin straps pulled high on her hips. Her garter belt featured a strap that wrapped around her waist and a lace panel in the center. Straps hung down the middle of her thighs and attached to her stockings. Part of a small tattoo one her lower abdomen peeked out from behind the panties, drawing attention to her flat tummy.

Corrie’s styled her long, dark hair in big waves, and wore it with a deep side part. Most of it was over one of her shoulders.

The model accessorized her sultry look with a necklace with an “X” pendant. She also sported a pair of matching earrings.

Corrie stood with her back in front of a mirror. Part of her backside was visible, giving her followers a peek at one of her cheeks and the back of her leg. A canopy bed dressed in white linens was off to one side of the room. White sheers hung from the canopy, adding a dreamy vibe to the shot. Sunlight streaming in from an unseen window brightened up the room.

The image captured Corrie from the front, and it was cropped at her knees. The model looked off to one side with a contemplative expression on her face. With one hand on the wall beside her and one leg slightly forward, she showcased her hourglass shape. Her ample chest and flat abs were also hard to ignore.

Dozens of Corrie’s adoring admirers had plenty of good things to say about the sultry outfit.

“Good morning beautiful You look absolutely amazing in this lingerie set,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Damn you’re Gorgeous,” a second fan chimed in.

“Beautiful colour underwear, gorgeous lady,” a third follower added.

“Wow You are very pretty,” a fourth comment read.

Corrie often delights her online audience with an array of updates that feature her wearing revealing outfits that put her curves on display.

Earlier this month, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a photo and a video that saw her rocking a red string bikini while she splashed in the ocean. The update was popular, garnering more than 13,000 likes to date.