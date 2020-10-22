Valerie Cossette Puts On A Busty Show In A Semi-Sheer Crop Top While Out On A Grocery Run

Canadian model Valerie Cossette spotlighted her busty assets in a pair of photos shared Wednesday to her Instagram page, rocking a semi-sheer crop top that left little to the imagination. The sizzling brunette posed outdoors for the steamy upload, which was geotagged in Downtown Los Angeles. In her caption, Valerie told fans she was out on a grocery run, adding a shopping cart emoji.

“And had a whole neighborhood stand still,” one follower commented on her post, regarding her words.

“Wow you just don’t ever stop looking this great!” gushed a second Instagram user.

Valerie looked like a total bombshell in the revealing top, which laced up in the front, flashing a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage. The tight-fitting number had a mock neckline that covered her décolletage nearly entirely, while offering a great view of her buxom curves thanks to its sexy design and see-through fabric. The gauzy item teased her bra, boasting a sleeveless style that gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders. It cut off just below the chest line, displaying her midriff and showing off the tattoo on her stomach.

The tri-colored garment featured vibrant shades of teal, aquamarine, and baby-blue that made her bronzed tan pop out. Valerie coupled the piece with light-blue skinny jeans — a high-waist design that hugged her hips and thighs. She slung a black-and-white patterned purse with a thick chain over her shoulder, and finished off the smoking hot look with black thigh-high boots.

The chic footwear clung to her chiseled pins, accentuating her trim figure. Stiletto heels added height to her frame. Valerie further accessorized with an entire collection of sparkling jewelry, wearing large hoop earrings, a dainty short-loop necklace that was perfectly nestled above the daring neckline, and a bangle bracelet on her forearm.

The first photo shared with fans captured Valerie from the front, flaunting her hourglass shape. The model was standing with her legs spread, showing off her sleeve tattoos as she tucked her hands behind her head. Her gaze was turned to the side, as if something off-camera captivated her attention. Her long, raven locks tumbled over her shoulder, grazing her bosom and reaching her waist.

The stunner posed in profile for the second snap, seductively arching her back as she stuck out her rear end. This time around, she held the purse in front of her body, playfully tugging on the strings of her top. She fixed the lens with a sultry gaze, parting her lips in an enticing expression.

The suggestive post brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up more than 760 messages and over 54,200 likes overnight. Valerie’s supporters complimented the curve-flaunting outfit, telling her she looked “amazing” and “drop dead gorgeous.”

“Hi Darling your [sic] really looking fabulous as always love the boots,” chimed in one person, who left a trail of blue and black hearts that seemed to mirror the palette of her attire.

“I want to shop with you next time, you look wonderful xxooxox,” penned another fan.