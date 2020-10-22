Sara Underwood Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Dress Knee-High Snakeskin-Print Boots

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update that also featured her dog, Homer.

The first image was captured from a unique perspective, making it seem as though the viewer was sitting inside an old truck with a red interior and colorful gold-and-green fabric draped across the seat. Homer perched in the vehicle, and the lush greenery of the forest in which Sara’s cabin is located was visible through the open door and the truck windows. The photo was taken by Sara’s partner, Jacob Witzling, who she tagged in the caption.

She showcased her bombshell body in a simple yet sexy dress from the brand Song of Style, who she likewise tagged, that she had been gifted by the online retailer Revolve. The garment had a crew neck and short sleeves, and the cream-colored fabric draped over her ample assets before accentuating her slim waist and shapely hips. The hem came to about her knees, although the look had a scandalously high slit on one side that allowed Sara to flash a tantalizing amount of her toned thigh.

She paired the dress with knee-high snakeskin-print boots from Raye the Label. She also had a small teal bag with a chain strap slung over her shoulder, and a hair accessory in her wavy blond tresses.

For the second image, Sara got inside the truck and stretched out on the seat. She placed her bag beside her, and fans could tell from the closer angle that it was crafted from a quilted material. She rested one elbow on the seat and the other on the arm rest, gazing out the window as she showcased her killer curves. In addition, she placed one foot up on the dashboard, showing off the sky-high heels on her boots, and the sexy pose also flaunted even more of her sculpted stems.

She paired the image with a sweet caption, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 21,200 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as 110 comments from her eager audience.

“Hot outfit Sara, You look amazing!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Those boots!” another follower exclaimed, loving her choice of footwear.

“Your dog is the cutest,” a third fan remarked, charmed by Homer’s presence in the first slide.

“Oh my god you are so beautiful,” another follower commented.

