Doja Cat Teases Cleavage In A Racy-Black Bra Underneath Open Silk Kimono To Celebrate Turning 25

Doja Cat celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday, October 21, at a PrettyLittleThing party held in her honor. She posted several photos to popular social media site Instagram following the event.

The singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dolled up for her special night in a silk patterned kimono in various colors. The kimono included a slit down the front that was left open at the chest and midsection and teased a glimpse of a racy black bra underneath. Viewers also got an eyeful of Doja’s cleavage and toned tummy. The robe was tied at the base of her neck and extended in billowing sleeves down to her hands. It was tied around her waist with a lilac string.

Underneath the kimono, Doja opted for a pair of wide-legged purple pants that featured a floral pattern in velvet. She accessorized with a pair of hot-pink silk gloves and large, dangling earrings consisting of three gold balls of varying sizes. The “Like That” artist also sported a silver necklace and a glitzy ring on one hand. Her red tresses were swept back in a sleek hairdo that trailed down her back.

Doja posed for a couple of snaps in front of a PrettyLittleThing backdrop that was decorated with her name in oversized pink lettering. In the first photo, she stood with her hands on her hips and her body turned slightly to the side as she gazed directly toward the camera with her lips slightly parted. The second slide featured her at a close-up angle, allowing her followers a better view of her torso as she positioned one hand into a claw and made a hissing expression.

The following two slides pictured the party room and an infinity pool, which was overflowing with balloons, floats, and beach balls. She turned 25 in style in a room filled with chic couches, a balloon arch, and disco lights under an open ceiling.

In the caption of the post, Doja thanked PrettyLittleThing for her amazing birthday celebration and told her followers to stay tuned to see what they have in store. Her fans filled the comments section with messages of love and happy birthdays.

“happy birthday beautiful! hope this one was special,” one fan wrote in their comment.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOJA I LOVE YOU,” another Instagram user commented, adding several red heart emoji for emphasis.

“awwww purrr babe hope u had the best birthday party everr,” another follower chimed in.