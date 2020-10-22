Camila Bernal Gets Down On Her Knees In Red-Hot Lingerie: ‘Untouchable’

Camila Bernal captured the attention of her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 21, when she showed off her bodacious figure in a series of snapshots that saw her clad in a red-hot lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The Latina bombshell was photographed indoors as she kneeled on a dark leather couch. The first two photos captured Bernal facing the camera, while the third showed her angling her booty toward the viewer. In all three, golden rays of natural light highlighted her bronzed complexion.

Bernal sizzled in a two-piece set made of a carmine satin-like fabric that gave it a shiny quality. The top featured triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, putting plenty of cleavage on display. A thin strap tied into a bow in between her breasts, with which she played in photo No. 2. Black lace lined the inner edges, adding a bit of contrast.

On her lower body, Bernal had on a pair of matching bottoms with the same lace details along the hemlines. It featured a thong back that exposed her glutes, and she pulled the sides up high, baring her curvy hips.

Bernal paired the pictures with a teasing caption in which she noted she was “untouchable,” even though “you can feel this.” She also credited Miami-based photographer Ronald Wayne for the photos and Araceli Arami for her hair, makeup and nails.

The post was popular with her fans. In under a day, it has garnered more than 18,300 likes and over 180 comments. They flocked to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to interact with Bernal. As usual, the post included a mix of Spanish and English messages.

“U are just simply stunning!! Those curves,” one user wrote.

“Go ahead, you can take my last chicken nugget,” replied another user.

“Okay, so obviously you’re smart, beautiful, and sexy. There has to be something wrong with you. Do you have an extra toe or something?” a third admirer raved.

“I love the first pic @caamibernaal [red heart] [smiley] Well i like all your pics! Haha,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Bernal has attracted an impressive following partly thanks to her many racy uploads to her Instagram account. Earlier this week, she shared a TikTok video in which she sported another underwear combination that once again put her curves front and center, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The top featured itty-bitty butterflies that covered her chest. She could be seen with and without makeup, and she asked her fans in the caption whether they preferred her dolled up or natural.