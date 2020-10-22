Suzy Cortez Wishes Her Fans A Goodnight While Flaunting Shapely Thighs In Daisy Dukes

Suzy Cortez took to Instagram on the evening of October 21 to send her fans to bed in the sexiest way possible. The model opted for a skimpy ensemble that quickly grabbed the attention of many of her 2.4 million followers.

Suzy struck a sexy pose off-center and appeared to be in her bathroom. There was a towel hung behind her and a mirror that showed a tease of her reflection. Suzy posed in a doorway, leaning one elbow against the wall and grabbing her belt buckle with both hands. She cocked her head to the side, gazing into the distance with an alluring stare as she worked it for the camera.

Suzy didn’t appear to be ready to retreat to bed as she rocked a sexy set. On her upper half, she wore a lacy black bra with a plunging neckline that teased a glimpse of her bronze collar and trim abs. Suzy styled her long, brunette tresses with a center part, and they fell over her shoulders and chest, covering most of her fit figure. She sported a white blazer over the bra, leaving it open for her fans to admire.

Suzy teamed the look with a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes. The garment fit tightly on her figure, and its high waistband helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. Suzy added a leather belt with gold buckles that drew even more attention to her fit upper half. The leg holes of the shorts were tattered, and its short length allowed her to showcase her shapely thighs.

She added a few accessories to her outfit, including a cross necklace and a silver watch that was worn on her right wrist.

In the caption of the post, she wished her audience goodnight, adding a single flame emoji to the end of her words.

Within a matter of hours, Suzy’s social media share has earned a ton of attention. More than 11,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update to express their admiration, while 133 left comments. Some followers applauded her bombshell body, and a few wished her goodnight back.

“You are so so so beautiful, so lovely and sweet, love you always and forever,” one follower gushed.

“Good Night love,” a second fan gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of the words.

“Love you baby. Hope you had a good evening,” another chimed in.

“Breathtaking beauty!!!!” a fourth exclaimed with a string of flames.

Suzy stunned in another revealing outfit earlier this week. The model rocked a gold one-piece that clung tightly to her body while its thong cut showed off her bodacious backside.