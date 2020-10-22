NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Reportedly Plans On Returning To Football & Sign With Baltimore Ravens

Former standout NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant is reportedly planning on signing a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to TMZ. If the Ravens do sign him, he will become a member of the practice squad as long as his workout and physical go well.

The 31-year-old played a total of eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and was released in 2017, according to a report from Bleacher Report. Bryant made his presence known in Dallas, finishing his time with the team with the third-most catches and most receiving touchdowns in the franchise’s history.

During the 2018 season, the veteran signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, he never had the opportunity to play a game with Drew Brees and the rest of the team due to a torn Achilles tendon, which he sustained during practice. Since 2017, he has not played in the league.

Now, Bryant plans to revive his career by partnering with the Ravens for the second time in recent months. Back in August, the wide receiver tried out for the organization. Many analysts anticipated he would become a member of the squad because of how easily he complemented starting quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. However, he left Baltimore empty-handed.

Bryant is expected to be an essential addition to the Ravens’ offense. Currently, Jackson does not have many consistent options for receivers. Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews are the two players he targets most often. Adding the former Cowboy would give the quarterback another reliable pass-catcher.

Bryant is not the only receiver in the midst of a potential NFL comeback. Rumors have been flying about seven-time Pro Bowl pick Antonio Brown, who will apparently return to the league after being suspended, according to an article from ESPN. The 32-year-old sparked the interest of several organizations, but it appears the Seattle Seahawks will be adding him to its roster.

Brown purportedly worked out with the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson during the offseason, and the pair became close friends, which played a factor in the club’s interest. If he is added to Seattle’s red-hot offense, he will join stars like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to help the franchise continue to lead the NFC West with its perfect 5-0 record.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler served an eight-game suspension after being accused of violating multiple aspects of the league’s personal conduct policy in July. He is also the subject of an ongoing investigation resulting from allegations of sexual misconduct made by an athletic trainer against the player.