Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Body In Skimpy Black Lace Dress

Brazilian bombshell Bella Araujo updated her Instagram account with a sexy new photo of herself on Thursday, October 22, stunning many of her 2.7 million followers.

The 29-year-old was photographed in what appeared to be her living room as she sat down on the armrest of a couch and struck a sultry pose. She faced the camera, slightly angled to the right, as she pushed her chest forward and popped her backside out, highlighting her curvy form. She placed her right hand on the armrest, while her left hand rested on her left thigh. She crossed one leg over the other.

Her head tilted slightly as she pouted and stared into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette and blond hair appeared to be pulled back, though some tresses fell around her temples, framing her face. Her long, square-cut nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a French tip design.

Bella showed off her famous physique in a skimpy, black dress made out of sheer, floral lace that featured long, puffed sleeves. The garment was designed with two white cups that were stitched into the dress and a plunging neckline that revealed a great deal of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty chest.

The formfitting number also displayed her hips and bodacious backside as it tightly hugged her figure. Bella accessorized the scanty look with a gold watch on her left wrist. She added a pop of color to her appearance by rocking a bold, red lip.

Bella revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Manaus, Brazil. In the caption, which was written in Portuguese, she asserted that red lipstick can make all the difference in one’s appearance, according to Google Translate. She also tagged Balada, the Brazilian-based fashion company that designed her dress.

The image quickly gained popularity with social media users, garnering more than 10,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Dozens of fans also expressed their admiration for Bella’s physique, beauty, and ensemble in the comments section.

“Beautiful, splendid elegance,” one person wrote, emphasizing their statement with several heart-eye and red-heart emoji.

“Magnificent, perfect, and glamorous goddess,” chimed in a second admirer,

“You could be Miss Universe,” a third person added, inundating their comment with numerous red-heart emoji.

“So so so so so so beautiful awesome looking, so hot, love you so much,” asserted a fourth individual.

The stunner recently dazzled Instagram users with another post in which she sported a pair of skintight jeans and a skimpy white crop top. That pic received more than 37,000 likes.