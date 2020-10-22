Yaslen Clemente Rocks A Latex Bra & Cat Ears In Sexy Halloween Throwback

Yaslen Clemente got in the holiday spirit on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of last year’s Halloween costume. The blond bombshell took to her page on October 22 to dazzle her 2.2 million fans with the sultry share.

The photo captured Yaslen standing in front of a mirror to snap the selfie-style shot. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami, Florida. The room where she stood was decorated with a white couch and a gray shag rug. Yaslen gazed into her cell phone, ensuring she captured the perfect angle for the photo op. She stood with her feet shoulder-width apart, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her enviable curves.

Yaslen appeared to be dressed as Catwoman and rocked an all-black outfit that perfectly suited her frame. On her upper half, she wore a latex bra that was tight on her bust, and its plunging neckline showed more than a tease of cleavage. It had thin straps that secured over her shoulders, and her toned arms were well on display. The bottom of the bra appeared to have underwire, helping to enhance her assets even further.

The model wore a pair of high-waisted bottoms that were equally as hot. The garment was tight over her midsection, helping to accentuate her slim waist. It had a daringly high cut that revealed her fit thighs. The look also included a tight garter belt with leather straps that fell down her legs, connecting to a chain and garter.

Yaslen added a pair of matching thigh-high boots. The footwear had a sizeable heel, adding a bit of length to her frame. She also wore a pair of leather cat ears, and her long, blond locks fell over her shoulders and back. She added a choker necklace with a silver heart detail to tie the look together.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen asked fans for advice on what she should dress up as this year. She also tagged the OMG HALLOWEEN BALL, which is known for being the “The Sexiest Halloween Party In Miami.”

It has not taken long for fans to react to the hot new shot. More than 16,000 have double-tapped the update, and 171 left comments.

“Good grief…. I’d follow like a puppy dog,” one follower gushed.

“Not looking too bad ya know,” a second fan joked, adding a single crying-face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Uufffffffff perfect beautiful lady and delicious body,” another chimed in.

“The buzz lightyear costume on fashion nova,” a fourth follower suggested.