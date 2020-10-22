Former ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi Giancola Stuns In Lace Wedding Dress For Photoshoot

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola stunned fans in an image posted to her Instagram account. She looked unrecognizable in a photoshoot taken by Alba Pro in a breathtaking wedding gown and the most unusual-looking shoes ever.

In the stunning photograph, Sammi wore a strapless antique white gown from Karen Sabag Bridal Couture. It had a bustier top that was decorated with layers of lace. Her midriff was held in with a boned section of the dress, which ran horizontally. This was also encrusted with the decorative material, giving it a vintage look. The gown appeared to have a short skirt underneath a billowing bottom. This was seen underneath the sheer overlay.

The full skirt was secured around her waist. It featured a high slit in the front to show off Sammi’s tanned and toned legs.

On her feet, she wore thigh-high boots that were made of sheer material and featured a lot of lace accents. Her toes peeked out of the front and matching lace added a decorative touch to the dramatic footwear.

She also wore a large, wide-brimmed straw hat that appeared to have a veil atop it.

Sammi’s long, dark hair was fashioned into thick, cascading waves. Her tresses fell over her breasts and down her back as she looked over her right shoulder for the snap.

The photograph was taken in a field next to a horse named Dyson as per the photographer’s caption to the same photo as seen here. The large black-and-white animal had a long mane that fell over the eyes as he stood next to the 33-year-old former reality star.

The picture appeared to have been taken on a farm. The field of green grass was surrounded in the distance by a low-lying fence. In the background, green trees dotted the landscape.

She and fiance Christian Biscardi were to tie the knot several months ago, but the nuptials were purportedly postponed until September of this year, reported Us Weekly. Until they officially get married, Sammi’s fans can enjoy the above photo as a teaser to what she may look like on her special day.

“So beautiful, looks like a bridal magazine cover!” wrote one fan.

“Waowww so freakknnnn beautiful! It’s the face and boots for me, but such an angel,” penned a second admirer.

“Those boots are everything!!!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Absolutely stunning, I love how you embrace your natural beauty! You don’t need all that plastic surgery,” wrote a fourth fan.