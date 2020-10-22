Kylie Jenner Is A ‘Bad Kitty’ As She Shows Off Curves In Leopard Print Bra & Skintight Leggings

Kylie Jenner described herself as a “bad kitty” as she posted two super seductive snaps from a leopard print-themed photoshoot to Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star embraced the big cat vibe as she promoted Kylie Cosmetics’ “new leopard collection.”

The cosmetics mogul posed against a leopard print backdrop for two racy snaps, which she uploaded to the social media platform on Thursday. She wore a silky black bra with leopard print detailing at the top of the cups. The garment was low cut, and perfectly showed off Kylie’s sizable cleavage and toned torso. She paired the racy top with tight leggings in a matching print, which clung to the reality star’s every curve, and sparkled with sequins.

Kylie wore her long tresses in a voluminous cascade of curls for the shoot. Known for regularly switching up her hairstyles, in this instance, the social media star wore her locks in a light brown hue close to the center parting, and graduating to light blond at the ends. She teamed the feline look with a chunky gold chain on her left wrist, and a matching chain link earring that dangled from her left ear.

In the first of the shots she shared, Kylie struck a classic beauty pose as she entwined her right hand in her glamorous locks, and cupped her chest with her left hand. She shot the camera a sultry look and pouted her famous lips, adding to the provocative vibe. The second shot saw Kylie pull at the waistband of her leggings, and tilt her head backwards to show off her curly tresses.

The racy shots clearly struck a chord with Kylie’s 198 million followers, with the post raking in almost 1.5 million likes within 30 minutes of it being uploaded. Thousands of her followers also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the images.

“Super stunner,” wrote one fan, who added three black heart emoji to their complimentary words.

“Leopard the timeless pattern,” commented another, with a red heart emoji.

“Her hair is on POINT,” contributed a third admirer, alongside a flame emoji.

Kylie appears to be a huge fan of leopard print, with the big cat theme central to a number of her recent Instagram uploads. As The Inquisitr reported, on Tuesday Kylie shared another sexy image of herself in the same outfit as she reclined on a chair with a matching print. In her caption, she told fans she was “so excited” the launch of her new collection — set to drop on October 26 — was almost here. You can see the post here.