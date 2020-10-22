Holly Sonders Showcases Her Eye-Popping Cleavage In Low-Cut Metallic Bra

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders knows how to grab the attention of her 481,000 Instagram followers. On Thursday, the brunette beauty did it with a short video that gave her fans an eye-popping look at her voluptuous chest while she wore a metallic bra with a low-cut neck.

Holly’s bra was a copper color, and the metallic fabric reflected a rainbow of colors on one side, drawing the eye to her bosom. The bra had narrow cups, which put plenty of her ample chest on display. A tiny bit of her flat abs was also visible.

The video appeared to be taken by Holly, as it showed her from a close angle. It featured her lying on a pile of tousled white sheets on a bed. The frame captured her face and upper body while her dark tresses spilled out on the pillow under her head.

Holly accessorized her look with a gold ring and a necklace with a pendant that hung just above her cleavage.

The influencer also sported a glittery polish on her long, lacquered fingernails.

The clip began with Holly rubbing her chin gently from one side to the other as she gazed at the ceiling with a pouty expression on her face. She then turned her face toward the camera and focused her blue eyes on the lens. The model tapped her cheek with one of her long nails while she flashed a slight smile.

In the post’s caption, she encouraged her followers to tune into a streaming event with the app, S’More Date, in which she would be sharing dating experiences and answering questions.

The post was immediately popular among her online audience. Within an hour of her sharing the video to her account, more than 10,000 admirers hit the heart button.

Dozens of her fans took a few moments to leave flattering remarks.

“Good lord,” one fan wrote, adding two red heart emoji.

“Top notch as usual! Good morning!” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Very Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth admirer responded with a flame emoji.

Holly certainly has a body that she can be proud of, and from the looks of her Instagram page, she does not mind showing it off in a variety of skimpy outfits. Earlier in the month, she took to the photo-sharing site to flaunt her bodacious body in a skintight bodysuit that hugged her full bust. She paired the number with a miniskirt that showcased her incredible legs.