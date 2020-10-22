Kindly Myers Teases Curvy Booty In Strappy Thong Lingerie

“Professional smokeshow” Kindly Myers flaunted her internet-famous curves on Instagram Thursday morning, tantalizing her over 2.1 million followers with a provocative lingerie look that left little to the imagination. The Playboy model sizzled in a strappy, white two-piece set comprised of a skimpy thong and a revealing bra. She paired the ensemble with a matching shirt, which she coquettishly let fall off of her arms and halfway down her rear end, teasing her pert derrière as she posed with her back to the camera.

The barely-there thong perfectly displayed her peachy buns, sporting a minuscule, triangular back that was made out of see-through mesh. The item was decorated with a chic bow that further drew attention to her voluptuous backside and boasted an incredible high cut that would have exposed her hips had the shirt not been in the way. The teeny bottoms were a low-rise style and had spaghetti side straps that sat well below her waist, leaving her toned midriff on show.

Likewise, the bra sported gauzy cups that appeared adorned with embroidered lace. Although the photo offered merely a peek at Kindly’s shapely chest, fans were treated to an enticing glimpse of sideboob. The mid-profile angle also teased the tattoo on her flank, which the 35-year-old covered with her arm as she held her hands beside her body. Her wrists were still inside the sleeves of her shirt, which hugged her bottom and draped over her thighs.

Kindly looked over her shoulder at the camera with an intense gaze and a coy smile. Her long, blond locks spilled down her back in tousled waves, nearly grazing her posterior. Her legs were cropped out of the frame, keeping the spotlight on her curvy behind.

The stunner was snapped in a bright, white interior that beautifully harmonized with her seductive attire. She was sitting next to a window-side sofa, right beside a wooden coffee table. The curtains were pulled aside, flooding the room with plenty of natural light.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was taken in Nashville, Tennessee. Kindly credited professional photographer Joshua Paull for the steamy shot, giving the artist a shout out in her caption. She accompanied the post with a flirty message, reeling in an enthused response from her online admirers.

Plenty of followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her radiant look, comparing Kindly to an angel.

“Hey Kindly, you look so beautiful in this picture, you really do look like an angel,” wrote one person.

“Lol you are angelic, but I think you are sexier than any angel could be,” chimed in another Instagram user.

“Wow very cute and absolutely astonishing you’re killing me,” gushed a third fan, leaving a trail of clapping-hands and fire emoji. “I love you,” they added.

“Your photos just keep getting better & better & sexier gorgeous,” said a fourth devotee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kindly gave fans a frontal view of the racy lingerie in a post shared last week, wherein she flaunted her ample cleavage while lounging on the sofa.