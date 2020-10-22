‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Kyle Crashes & Burns

Huge new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle pulls out all the stops next week to win back Summer’s heart after she left him alone when they were supposed to elope. Portrayer Michael Mealor recently teased the storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) got his divorce from Lola (Sasha Calle), and he put a cherry stem ring on Summer’s (Hunter King) finger after they decided to get married. Summer felt like it was finally their time, but she couldn’t help but be worried since he still seemed to care for his ex-wife. The texts between Lola and Kyle bothered Summer, so instead of getting married, she left him alone on the day they were supposed to exchange vows.

She returned to Genoa City without Kyle knowing and spied on him. It looked like Summer’s worse fears came true when she saw Kyle and Lola have a serious conversation, but after she finally revealed herself to him, she learned that his grandmother, Dina (Marla Adams), had died.

Next week, Kyle tries to make it all up to her. He insists that he only loves Summer, and he creates something amazing in her hotel room to show her. She doesn’t appreciate him breaking into her space, though.

“He wants to pull out all of the stops to win back Summer by coming up with a grand romantic gesture that would make Jack Abbott proud,” said Mealor.

To show her how he feels, Kyle sets up a room service type situation with special items under domed lids to be served up one at a time. He’s thoughtfully chosen different things that express his feelings for her and provide memories of their relationship.

‘Under each dome is a special memento that’s about them. She seems really touched, especially by the last one, which is Kyle’s Hail Mary to convince Summer of his commitment to her,” the actor teased.

It seems like everything is going his way. He’s softened Summer up, and his thoughtful actions truly touch her even though he broke into her room to set it up. However, when he mentions that he does not love Lola, she loses it. She does not even want to hear any reminders of Kyle’s ex.

“Just bringing up Lola’s name makes Summer go ballistic, and she tells him it’s over. But Kyle could just say, ‘You know what? It shouldn’t be this hard.’ Who knows if they’ll work it out,” Mealor said.