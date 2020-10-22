WWE News: Bray Wyatt Hints At ‘Hell In A Cell’ Match Against ‘Raw’ Newcomer

On Wednesday, Bray Wyatt took to social media to seemingly tease a possible match against T-BAR at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, October 25.

On Wednesday, Wyatt responded to a Twitter post from the previous day, where T-BAR shared an image of the former Universal Champion attacking him on Monday Night Raw. The RETRIBUTION member warned his new rival in the caption that “there will be HELL to pay,” adding that he and his faction will ultimately have their revenge.

In his reply, Wyatt noted that revenge “is a nasty business” and shared an animated GIF of himself in his children’s show host guise. He sported a cheerful expression on his face that contrasted against the text at the bottom, which read “See you in Hell!” You can view his post here.

As recapped by WrestlingNews.co, the exchange between both men came on the heels of a segment on this week’s Raw, where Wyatt, as The Fiend, appeared in the ring after RETRIBUTION’s loss to The Hurt Business in eight-man tag team action. Seemingly adding insult to injury, The Fiend attacked the losing stable’s members, putting Mace through a table and dropping T-BAR with his Sister Abigail finisher.

Prior to this week, Wyatt had already been hinting at a possible feud with the masked faction. On Sunday, T-BAR issued a threat on Twitter to the rest of the WWE roster, warning that no one in the company is “safe” and that as far as his group is concerned, his colleagues are “all dead.” This prompted a reply from Wyatt, who wrote that he already is, though T-BAR would quickly fire back, tweeting a photo of Alexa Bliss and asking if she’s also dead.

At the moment, there are only four matches scheduled for Hell in a Cell. But if Wyatt vs. T-BAR gets booked as a late addition to the card, there’s a possibility the recent Raw call-up might continue his stable’s losing ways on the company’s programming. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, several fans have been speculating that WWE is already burying the members of RETRIBUTION, given what happened on this week’s edition of the red brand’s show.

As for Wyatt, this year’s Hell in a Cell would serve as a chance for him to make up for his poorly-received match against Seth Rollins at last year’s edition of the pay-per-view — assuming he gets booked to wrestle. The finish of their main event contest was widely panned by fans, who felt that it didn’t make sense for a traditional no-disqualification Hell in a Cell match to end with a referee stoppage.