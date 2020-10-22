Nastia Liukin Shares Her ‘Thursday Thoughts’ While Flaunting Her Long Legs In Flirtatious Dress

Nastia Liukin flaunted her long, slim legs for her 1 million followers on Instagram in a multi-photo update. She used the social media platform to remind her fans that there is more to someone’s personality than what they post online.

The Olympic gymnast looked stunning in the light brown dress she wore. The garment fell down to the tops of her thighs and had a loose fit, which accentuated her thin figure. The sleeves extended to the middle of her sculpted arms and featured a tight fit at the end of the material. A small portion of Nastia’s chest was visible due to the V-neck cut. She complimented her outfit with a pair of black combat boots and matching socks that were pulled up to the start of her calves. She kept her accessories simple, and wore only a pair of dark sunglasses. The fitness influencer parted her blond hair in the middle of her scalp, and appeared to have straightened in for the pictures.

In the first snap, the gold medal winner stood with her feet slightly wider than shoulder width apart. She grabbed both sides of the hem of her dress and pulled the material to the side. Nastia’s entire body was visible in the picture, and was taken at quite a distance away. A small part of her body was covered by a looming shadow as she appeared to be looking into the camera’s lens.

The second part of the post was similar to the initial photo, but was a little more zoomed in. Nastia’s side profile was highlighted as her gown seemed to blow in the wind. Both of her arms were rested at her sides as she gazed off into the distance.

The Olympian struck a powerful pose for the third picture in the series. She rested both hands on the tops of her hips as her legs were spread apart. She seemed to be looking at the ground as her photographer captured her sizzling legs.

The final portion of the update was a short video. Nastia walked towards the camera for a couple of steps. She then twirled in a circle and kicked her left foot up at the end. As she spun, even more of her desirable physique was exposed as the gown rose up.

Her fans expressed their love for her eye-catching outfit in the comments section of the update, which received well over 1,000 likes in under a half hour after it went live.

“This looooook,” one person noticed, as they added a couple fire emoji to the comment.

“A beauty,” another fan gushed.

“Breathtaking,” a third fan admitted.

Nastia’s last Instagram pic also stunned her admirers, as reported by The Inquisitr. She flaunted her sexy physique in a tight black dress.