Lisa Marie Presley Breaks Silence On Son Benjamin Keough’s Death: ‘I Will Never Be The Same’

Lisa Marie Presley broke her silence on her son Benjamin Keough’s death with an Instagram post that celebrated his birthday as seen here. The young man would have turned 28 on October 21. Benjamin died on July 12 at his home in Calabasas, California, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death was ruled a suicide, reported Page Six.

She attached a photo of Ben from a prior birthday celebration. He was seen seated at a dining room table and wore a dark-colored tank top and a pointed, multicolored, paper hat. In front of him was a stunning cake decorated in green icing with lots of candles. Ben, the product of Lisa’s marriage to musician Danny Keough, looked off-camera in the snap. He was surrounded by blue and white balloons. A large centerpiece was seen on the table and a handmade card that appeared to have been written in marker appeared to the left of the delicious-looking confection.

In the caption, Lisa Marie shared her heartbreak over this day that should have been celebrated but instead, made her feel wistful and sad.

She called him “My beautiful beautiful angel.”

Peter Brandt

Lisa wrote that she worshipped the ground Ben walked on, on this earth, and now in Heaven. She shared that her heart and soul went with him and the depth of the pain she experienced was suffocating and bottomless without her son every moment of every day.

The daughter of Elvis Presley asked Ben to wait for her and hold her hand while she remained here to protect and raise his little sisters Finley and Harper and to be here for his sister Riley. She claimed that was what he wanted.

She closed her post by wishing Ben a happy birthday and claimed that her son was much too good for this world.

Fans of the family shared their condolences in the comments section of the post.

“I’m so sorry for your loss! sending you and your girls so much love and strength today,” wrote one fan.

“Lisa my heart is with you and I hope someday you will have peace. Love to you and all of your family,” penned a second follower.

“He is with your father now. Both watching over you and your loved ones. Cheering you on with each step. You’re a very brave, strong woman. You can do this. We all are sending you so much love,” stated a third Instagram user followed by a yellow emoji heart.