Ana Cheri Gets Soaking Wet Under Shower In Orange & Black ‘Halloween Bikini’

Ana Cheri shared with fans her “Halloween bikini” in a steamy new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model shared a photo of herself under an outdoor shower as she rocked an orange and black two-piece that seemed to barely fit. Her skimpy swimwear did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly grabbed fans attention.

The photo showed Ana standing on a wooden platform as water poured over her body. Behind the deck, a cluster of vibrant green bushes could be seen, as well as a large rock formation. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as sunlight highlighted the fitness guru’s tan skin.

Ana’s look included a black skintight top with a bright orange trim and thin straps on her shoulders. The scooping neckline squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center as the material thinned toward the center. Additionally, the bottom curved upward to reveal her underboob.

Ana’s rock-hard abs were on show between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front dipped low on her waist to display her flat tummy, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her shapely pins were perfectly framed.

The babe accessorized her outfit with a gold bracelet on one wrist. Her brunette locks were soaking wet and slicked back behind her head in loose waves.

Ana lifted one leg and bent her knee as she pushed one hip to the side in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape. She leaned her elbow on a pillar beside her and played with her hair as she tugged on her bottom and stared at the camera.

In the caption, Ana asked viewers about their Halloween costumes.

The post received more than 39,000 likes and just over 300 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. People flocked to the comments to shower her with compliments.

“No one comes close to you. NO ONE gorgeous,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“Your hard work is definitely paying off. You look incredible,” another user added.

“Ooooh those abs are unreal,” a third follower wrote.

“She’s so bad,” a fourth fan penned.

Many users simply expressed admiration for the babe using various emoji.

Ana always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she channeled sporty vibes in a tight sports bra and biker shorts in a photo from her recent Maldives vacation. That post received more than 63,000 likes.