Noah Cyrus Left Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Bodysuit At The 2020 CMT Awards

Noah Cyrus knows how to turn heads.

Noah Cyrus performed on the 2020 CMT Awards on Wednesday night alongside country singer Jimmie Allen as they sang the hit song, “This is Us.” The 20-year-old captured plenty of attention by wearing a sheer bedazzled outfit that came complete with a cowboy hat and boots. The performance, and her risqué wardrobe, can be seen on her Instagram.

The duo kept their distance as they belted out their tune. From her side profile, Noah appeared to not be wearing anything at all. However, the front revealed a sparkling barely-there bikini underneath the sheer bodysuit. The triangle-shaped cups were full of jewels that sparkled in the spotlight. The top portion barely covered her assets. The skimpy bikini bottoms were held on by very thin strings that were wrapped around her petite hips. Her booty was in full view as the string that went up her backside wasn’t nearly enough to cover much at all.

Completing her on-stage ensemble, Noah sported a white cowboy hat and long white gloves that were both accented with jewels. Noah dazzled even more with thigh-high white boots with rhinestone-covered straps. The singer’s long black tresses hung down to her thighs and seemed to swing seductively as she moved her body to the music.

Noah accessorized her sexy outfit with a trio of chain necklaces. Two of them were chokers, while the third one trickled down her chest and stopped right on her midsection.

Jimmie sported a sparkling silver coat with black embellishments. He also wore black leather pants and hat. His voice seemed to blend in perfectly with Noah’s as they flirted with each other during the song.

In her post, Noah thanked CMT for giving her the chance to show off her vocals. Her fans were also thrilled seeing her on stage, as they mentioned in the comments section.

“Epic and gorgeous, can’t believe it.” gushed one of her fans.

“You’re an Angel,” another admirer said.

“You ROCKED this!!” replied a third fan.

However, there were others who were not thrilled that she showed up on stage so scantily clad, especially at this particular event.

“Noah Cyrus, this is the country music awards. Put some clothes on,” one naysayer said.

“Does Noah Cyrus know this is country music and they don’t wear that type of outfit?” another person asked.

Noah is no stranger to flaunting her physique. She recently shared an Instagram snap of herself kissing her pooch while also flaunting her booty. The songstress showcased her amazing curves in the skimpy lingerie and she racked up plenty of likes and comments from her followers as well.