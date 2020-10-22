Demi Rose Displays Bombshell Booty In Sheer Dress & Mesh Bodysuit For Racy Photoshoot

Demi Rose ensured her bombshell booty was center stage in a revealing new photoshoot obtained by The Daily Mail. The newspaper published a series of photos in which Demi sported two characteristically racy ensembles.

In the first shot, Demi gave fans a tantalizing glimpse of her ample assets in a fishnet bodysuit that featured a high-leg cut and showed off a serious amount of skin. The British beauty lounged on her front in the skimpy one-piece and bent her left leg slightly to make the most of her curvaceous booty. In the photo, she rested her head on her right hand, and gave the camera a sultry glance. Demi paired the risque outfit with statement hoop earrings, while her brunette tresses were worn in natural waves and swept over to the right side of her head, showing off her beautiful face.

For the photoshoot’s next look, Demi sported a revealing yellow and burgundy gown as she relaxed on a beach at night. In one shot, Demi posed with an adorable dog, with her left leg bent under her and her right stretched out towards the photographer. Her pose showed off the front of the garment, which featured a unique style with strips of material knotted across her chest and torso, leaving the rest of her skin bare. The social media star smiled coyly as she glanced to the left of the camera.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

In another snap of the dress published by the news outlet, Demi had rolled onto her front on the sand, drawing attention to her famous derriere. The dress appeared semi-transparent across the booty, and clearly showed the outline of the influencer’s eye-popping curves. She lounged on the sand with her hands crossed, and wore a questioning look on her face.

Another seductive shot saw Demi kneel on the beach with her back to the camera, as she put her booty center stage. She raised her hands above her head as she glanced back at the photographer with a sultry expression painted across her face. Her dark locks cascaded down her back in loose curls, adding a glamorous edge to the beachy shots.

This was not the first time the Instagram model had taken to the sand in recent days. As The Inquisitr reported, Demi rocked a clingy leopard print dress for a shoot at the beach she shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. The social media star was in a philosophical mood as she posted the ethereal image.

“I believe we are most beautiful when we are constantly shedding our old selves and moving into new light,” she wrote.

You can see the post here.