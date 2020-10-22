Beyonce Stuns In Cleavage-Revealing Bodysuit That Teases Her Sensual Curves

Beyonce posted a new photo set to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to promote her Ivy Park x Adidas DRIP 2 collection.

In the first snap, the singer showed off her enviable curves in a mint-green bodysuit with darker-green stripes up the side. It also featured the words Ivy Park in white lettering across the front. The suit dipped low on Beyonce’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage. It also drew inwards at the hips and pelvis, showing off even more skin along her curvy lower half. The length of her smooth legs was partly obscured by a pair of brown high-heeled boots that rose to mid-calf level.

The “Single Ladies” artist accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and gold glasses that read the name of the collection. She wore her long, brunette tresses wavy and loose down her back and shoulders.

The bodysuit snap was taken in front of a backdrop that included a meadow of grass and orange flowers and a snow-capped mountainscape in the distance. Beyonce perched on a white platform on one knee while turning her body slightly to the side. She rested a bent elbow on the other knee and let the other arm hang at her side. She gazed directly toward the camera with a neutral expression on her face.

In the following slides, various models were featured wearing clothing from the new collection. Beyonce modeled a separate lime-green outfit in a later slide that also put her voluptuous chest on display. The outfit consisted of leggings, a sports bra, and a wind-breaker. The sports bra was cut low and included thin double straps across the shoulders. Beyonce posed on her hands and knees facing the camera, which made her chest the highlight of the photo. Her hair was pulled to one shoulder and trailed down to the floor while she completed the look with a pair of sneakers in the same lime-green color with a darker-green accent across the top.

In the caption of the post, Beyonce revealed that the clothing line is set to be released on October 30. Her 155 million followers gave the photo set plenty of attention, leaving over one million likes and more than 10,000 comments within the first hour. Many of her fans expressed their love for the singer and their excitement about the release.

“We can’t wait queen!!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“You’re perfect,” another follower commented.