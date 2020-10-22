Ghislaine Maxwell Files Reveal Exchange Detailing Age Of Consent In The State Of Florida

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of being the “procurer” of underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, spoke about the age of consent laws in Florida during a deposition four years ago in an unrelated case, according to newly unsealed documents.

Back in 2016, Maxwell was being deposed in a defamation case. Specifically, Virginia Giuffre had previously alleged that, when she was under the age of 18, Maxwell had met her while she was working at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, and later groomed her to be sexually abused by Epstein. Maxwell denied the teenager’s allegations, and the victim later sued her for defamation.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

During the legal proceedings, Maxwell gave a deposition. At a point during the process, she discussed Florida’s laws on the age of conseny.

Specifically, her interviewer directed her to a purported email message between herself, Epstein, and an unidentified third party, in which the topic of a letter to the editor of British newspaper The Daily Mail was mentioned. The supposed letter would detailing Florida’s age of consent laws. An unidentified person had purportedly sent her the text of the laws about the topic, which Maxwell allegedly sent to Epstein.

“Age of consent in Florida is complex… if you are 16 years old, a sexual relationship with someone between 18 and 24 is legal in Florida. Two persons between 21 and 24, Florida statute 794.05. A person 24 years or of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age commits a felony in the second degree. So as soon as you turn 16 you are able to have sexual relations and you can have sexual relations with a minor under the age of 18 until your 24th birthday.”

Her interviewer then asked her if she was “concerned” about the age of consent, to which she replied that she believed someone was sending her the text of the law for “informational purposes.”

She was then asked why someone would send her the laws about the age of consent, to which Maxwell responded that she and Epstein believed that Giuffre was 17 at the time of the purported crimes, while the victim was claiming to be 15.

She later added that she believed the person was “just trying to be helpful.”

The interviewer asked her follow-up questions about why the consent laws would come up in her discussions with Epstein, while Maxwell continued to insist that she believed the person was simply providing helpful information.