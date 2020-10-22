Arianny Celeste Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes While Out In Beverly Hills

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap taken while she was out and about in Beverly Hills, California. Arianny perched on a ledge area bordering an eye-catching collection of greenery, from small white blossoms to large plants with lush fronds and leaves. The tucked away spot was at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as the neon pink sign on a forest green backdrop was visible in the background.

Arianny showcased her curves in a pair of high-waisted light-wash Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination. The pants clung to her hips and pert posterior, and ended just an inch or so down her thighs, leaving nearly all of her sculpted legs on display. The natural sunlight shone through the plants and cast a unique series of glowing shapes on her fit figure.

She paired the Daisy Dukes with a simple yet sexy red tank. The garment dipped low in the middle, showing off a hint of cleavage, and the vibrant fabric clung to her ample assets and slim waist. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and arms exposed, and she tucked the top into her shorts in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape.

She finished off the ensemble with a few accessories, including a small Louis Vuitton backpack that she held between her legs, the straps dangling down.

She wore a pair of black sneakers to continue the casual vibe of the look, and also had a bracelet on each wrist for a bit of sparkle. Her brunette locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and were styled in a side part. She kept her gaze focused on the camera, a soft smile gracing her lips as she posed in the scenic spot.

She gave her followers a hint in the caption that exciting things were in store for her, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 24,400 likes within 16 hours, as well as 245 comments from her audience.

“LA is gonna miss you girl!” one fan wrote.

“Talk about a snap back!!!” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji, impressed by Arianny’s post-baby body.

“Sending you positive energy, and may the next chapter of your life be filled with love and happiness. Keep being authentic and let the light inside you shine brighter each day,” a third follower remarked.

“Shot of the year,” another follower chimed in, loving the image.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her life with her new baby. She had a stroller pulled up beside a table at an Italian restaurant, and was indulging in a plate of truffle pasta while enjoying the sunshine.