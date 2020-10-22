Evgeniya Lvovna Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Curve-Hugging Leggings For ‘Leg Day’

Instagram model Evgeniya Lvovna took to the popular social media site on Wednesday, October 21, to post a new video in which she flaunted her sculpted figure for leg day.

For the workout, the model wore a pair of light-green leggings with a camouflage pattern that rose high on her waist and extended to her ankles. The tight-fitting material clung to the curves of her hips and peachy booty, while also showing off the curves of her legs. Evgeniya paired the leggings with a black sports bra that dipped low on her chest and featured a halter-style back. The top left plenty of skin along her upper body exposed, drawing the eye to her toned tummy and arms.

Evgeniya completed the outfit with a pair of gray socks and black sneakers. She styled her long, brunette waves in a half up-do that was tied in a bun at the back of her head while the rest of her hair flowed down her back and over her shoulders. As the fitness routine took place in an indoor gym, Evgeniya also wore a mask.

According to the geotag on the post, Evgeniya completed her leg workout in a gym in New Jersey. The video was sponsored by energy drink brand Bang Energy, which the model tagged in her caption. She also directed her followers to the brand’s website where they could enter a special code and receive a discount. In the clip, Evgeniya completed several different exercises, utilizing the weight training equipment present in the gym.

Before jumping into her routine, Evgeniya flaunted her enviable physique for the camera, twisting her body from side to side while playing with a strand of hair and popping her hip out. She then turned to show off her back, drawing attention to her ample backside. Evgeniya performed a set of deadlifts first before moving into a set of hip thrusts. For both moves, she used a barbell stacked with multi-colored plate weights. She carried out a few moves with a pair of dumbbells and a smaller barbell and then took a sip of an energy shot. Evgeniya finished her routine with a couple of different cable machine moves and several reps on a hip opener machine.

The clip proved popular among Evgeniya’s fans, earning several thousand likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day.

“Best fitness inspiration ever,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“I love your videos,” another follower commented.