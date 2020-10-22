Bella Hadid Goes Naked But For Thong As She Gets 3D Scan Of Her Supermodel Body

Bella Hadid stripped down to just a thong for a 3D scan and shared the technical process with her followers on Instagram. The supermodel showed off her enviable frame in a series of photos and videos posted to the social media platform on Wednesday.

In the first slide, Bella took a photo of her nearly-nude body on the viewing screen of a video camera. The model wore a skimpy white thong, which showed off her washboard abs, and had covered her chest with a black heart emoji before posting the racy shot. She wore her dark hair slicked back into a high ponytail, completing the minimalist look.

Bella stood inside a gray metal booth, surrounded by lights and cameras, for the second slide in her multi-upload post, which was a short video clip. She posed with her arms spread outwards from her torso and her palms facing frontwards as she remained as still as possible for the scan. At the end of the clip, Bella opened her mouth and let out a yell of joy.

The third slide showed a 3D rendering of the model’s naked figure, as a thumb scrolled across the screen to show the viewers all sides of the graphic. Meanwhile, the last photo in the slideshow showcased Bella’s supermodel credentials, as she stood alongside black metal equipment and bright lights, with a stand obscuring her chest. She scowled at the camera and appeared to be covered in a film of white power, perhaps to assist the technical process.

A number of Bella’s 34.5 million followers headed over to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the fascinating post.

“Are you getting a waxwork done orrr?,” asked one fan, who appeared to be intrigued as to the purpose of the scan.

“OH MY GOD QUEEN, SNATCHED,” commented another, referencing Bella’s fit body.

“Bella omg you’re my idol,” added a third admirer.

Bella is no stranger to showing off her incredible body on her social media platforms. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 13 the model shared a series of sizzling bikini snaps as she encouraged her followers to vote. The brunette beauty sported a yellow and orange two-piece in a trippy pattern for the photoshoot. In the first shot she posed by the poolside as the sun obscured her striking face, while second and third saw her playing around on a hot dog-shaped pool float.

“Morning I hope you have the best day… don’t forget to vote… it’s time,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a loudspeaker emoji.

You can see the post here.