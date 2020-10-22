Ashley Alexiss Stretches Out On A Beach In Scandalous Red Lingerie

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling shot captured on the beach. In the caption of the post, Ashley filled her followers in on the fact that they could pre-order her 2021 calendar packed with 12 steamy images.

In the picture she shared, Ashley was stretched out on a pristine sandy beach. A sliver of turquoise water was visible in the distance, and the sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, dotted with fluffy white clouds. Ashley was in the middle of it all, and she showcased her voluptuous figure in a lacy red bodysuit.

The garment featured a plunging neckline that dipped down below her breasts, leaving a serious amount of cleavage on display. The bodysuit was crafted from a vibrant red fabric with lace details, including lacy trim near her cleavage. A thick red strap wrapped around her neck and extended down to the neckline, adding a sexy detail to the look.

The fabric clung to every inch of Ashley’s curves, hugging her slim waist and ample assets. The piece also featured high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. Her curvaceous thighs were exposed, and she had one leg extended along the sand and the other bent.

Ashley kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of stud earrings as well as a few anklets around one ankle for a bit of embellishment.

She placed one hand on the sand to support her weight and brought the other up to her long locks. Her blond tresses tumbled down her back in an effortless, wind-swept style, and she had her eyes closed as she turned her face towards the sunshine. She appeared to be basking in the sun’s rays, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the update. The post racked up over 21,200 likes within 15 hours, as well as 152 comments from Ashley’s eager audience.

“Beautiful beyond description,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of emoji including heart eyes emoji.

“Dream girl,” another added.

“Um. Goals. That’s all,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Ashley’s enviable curves.

“You are absolutely stunning, very pretty lady and elegant in every picture I have seen… just enjoy seeing your beautiful face every day I come home from work,” another follower commented, showering her with compliments.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley flaunted her bombshell body in another lingerie set. She wore a black lacy two-piece with sheer panels, and posed with her back to the camera, showing off her shapely rear as she smiled coyly over her shoulder.