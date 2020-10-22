Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Give A Peek Inside Their Home While Accepting CMT Award

Gwen and Blake had a cozy fire in their living room.

Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani gave fans a peek inside their home as they accepted their CMT Award for Best Collaborative Video for the duet “Nobody But You” last night (October 21). The twosome looked as loved up as ever when they accepted the buckle via video call and seemingly stood in their living room with a cozy fire burning in the background.

CMT shared their adorable acceptance speech to Twitter. Their win marked the first major award the couple has won together and as Gwen’s first ever gong at the country music awards.

They had a fire burning under a large plasma screen TV mounted onto a marble wall with floor-to-ceiling windows and long curtains behind them. The two stood in front of pink and purple patterned sofas and a white coffee table.

“Oh my gosh. This is absolutely unbelievable,” Blake said in the almost two-minute long clip as they shared a big hug and thanked one another.

“Thank you! My gosh. I cannot believe, country music, this is like… What is happening in my life?” Gwen responded with a giggle as she put both hands on her head.

The “Honey Bee” singer joked he didn’t think they stood a chance knowing they were going up against Justin Bieber, who was nominated for his collaboration with Dan + Shay, “10,000 Hours.”

“I told Gwen when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, I was like, ‘That would’ve been cool, but I don’t know what our chance of beating Justin Bieber are.’ But here we are,” he quipped.

Blake explained how much it meant to them because the CMT Awards are fan voted. He admitted he thought they were the only award shows that still “stand up” because some others have been “beginning to lose credibility.”

The two exchanged “I love you’s” and closed out the video by sharing a drink together.

“This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it’s working!” Blake added as he gestured between himself and Gwen while she laughed.

They didn’t confirm their location, though Daily Mail reported last month that the couple moved into a $13 million house in Encino in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. The site claimed they bought the property last year but moved in recently after spending the last few months quarantining at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the duo are likely back in California to film The Voice, which began airing season 19’s Blind Audition rounds this week, Blake revealed in April that they were also building a home together in the Sooner State. He said it wasn’t ready to live in at the time.