Miranda Lambert Puts On A Busty Show In Romantic Gown & Gets Intimate With Husband In New Video

Miranda debuted the music video for 'Settling Down.'

Miranda Lambert looked like she was acting out a fairytale fantasy in her new music video for “Settling Down,” but she’s currently enjoying a real-life happily ever after with the man who was cast as her Prince Charming: her husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin.

During a YouTube Q&A, which can be viewed here, Miranda said that she wanted her latest music video to look like a fairytale with a “downhome” feel. However, the classic fairytale roles were flipped a bit, with the “Bluebird” songstress being the one on the back of the horse and her handsome prince waiting for her to ride to him. In the riding scenes, she looked like a beautiful princess in a gorgeous blue gown crafted out of gauzy fabric. The skirt was long and flowy, and the bodice featured a wrap detail. The front of the dress appeared to be strapless, so Miranda put on a rather busty display as her steed galloped through tall grass in a picturesque setting that included rolling hills and dense woods. She also wore a white tulle cape that blew in the breeze as she rode, and her skirt flew up to reveal that she on brown cowboy boots in lieu of slippers.

Miranda revealed that the stunning footage was shot on her sprawling farm outside Nashville, Tennessee. She also identified her black-and-white equine costar with the magnificent silver mane as Gibson, one of her Gypsy Vanners. While they were working together, Miranda said that she and the horse had “a bonding moment” that she described as “magical.”

Miranda wore a number of different outfits, including a yellow wrap-style sundress that featured a dainty floral pattern and a ruffled skirt. In another idyllic scene, she rocked a pair of camouflage-print overall shorts while she wrote in a notebook, sipped on a glass of wine, and watched Brendan fish.

Miranda rocked a white tank top in scenes that showed her in the kitchen with her shirtless husband. She explained that one reason she cast Brendan as her love interest was because she wanted the visuals to feel “intimate,” and the couple’s shared screen time certainly was steamy. They embraced and kissed in the kitchen, cuddled on a hammock as they gazed into each other’s eyes, and held hands while taking a walk through the tall grass.

“He’s very pretty, and I needed a video babe, and he was there,” Miranda said of casting her hubby.

Miranda revealed that her favorite part of working on the visuals for “Settling Down” was watching her man “come to life on camera.”

“He’s so sweet and humble about it, but he really killed it, so that was fun to watch,” she said.