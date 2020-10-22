Madison Woolley Soaks Up The Sun In Skimpy Off-The-Shoulder Bikini

Madison Woolley took to Instagram to showcase her stunning physique in a sexy bikini set. The Australian model published the new two-photo update on October 21, and in it, she looked nothing short of gorgeous as she modeled the skimpy ensemble while soaking up some sun.

Madison wore a skimpy bandeau-style bikini top. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the top, which had a ring feature in the middle that connected the tiny cups. The garment looked small against her chest, and it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. It had off-the-shoulder sleeves that appeared loose-fitting and covered most of her arms.

She sported matching bottoms that stretched high over her hips, accentuating her stunning physique. The waistband hugged her slim waistline, accentuating her taut tummy. Notably, the swimwear had a belt feature. The color of her bathing suit complemented her tanned skin.

In the first snapshot, Madison was snapped poolside, doing several sultry poses. She stood in the middle of the frame with her left knee bent. The hottie placed her hands on her hips as she looked to the side. The bright sunshine enveloped her body, making her skin glow.

In the second pic, Madison slightly changed her stance. She spiced things up by placing her hands on the base of her breasts. The views behind her revealed that she was in an elevated area. A glimpse of the ocean, houses, and some lush greenery were seen in the background.

For the occasion, she opted for her signature hairstyle. She left the strands untied, hanging over her shoulder and back. As for her accessories, she wore big hoop earrings and several rings.

In the caption, Madison expressed her thoughts about “pool days.” She also mentioned that she filmed a “vlog,” urging her fans to check it out.

As per usual, the new share was a big hit with her online supporters. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 13,900 likes and over 140 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned figure. A few others didn’t have a lot to say and decided to chime in using a trail of emoji instead.

In the comments, several admirers asked the model for the brand of her two-piece swimsuit. Madison responded to each of them and revealed that her bikini came from Boohoo.

“Fantastic beauty,” a fan wrote.

“I need these swimmers!! Wow! They do look good on you,” added another follower.

“This photo is great. You look really beautiful,” a third Instagram user commented.