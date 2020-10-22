Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bill Clinton Was On Epstein Island With Her, Said Claim Is ‘1000 Percent’ Untrue

In newly unsealed documents from a 2016 deposition relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell denied that Bill Clinton was ever on Epstein Island with her.

Maxwell fought to keep the documents secret but lost a court appeal in New York, as The Inquisitr reported.

Her remarks were made during a defamation case in 2016, when Virginia Giuffre alleged that Maxwell introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein and his circle as a teen, under the false pretenses of providing work as a masseuse, per Business Insider. Giuffre claimed after meeting Maxwell and Epstein at Donald Trump’s resort Mar-A-Lago, while she was underage, the pair pressured her to engage in sex with various rich and powerful men, such as Britain’s Prince Andrew (who has denied all allegations).

The claims also threw former President Bill Clinton into the spotlight after Giuffre said she had seen him with two young women while on Epstein’s private island.

“Virginia is absolutely totally lying. This is a subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told and one of lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present. Absolutely 1000 percent that is a flat out total fabrication and lie,” Maxwell said in her testimony.

Maxwell was then asked if she had ever flown on Epstein’s private planes with Clinton.

“I have flown, yes,” she confirmed.

“Would it be fair to say that President Clinton and Jeffrey are friends?” the questioning continued.

“I wouldn’t be able to characterize it like that, no,” Maxwell replied.

When asked whether they were acquaintances, she repeated that she couldn’t categorize Epstein’s relationship with the former president. She also repeatedly denied ever witnessing Epstein engaging in any “inappropriate underage activities.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images

The unsealed 465-page transcript now forms part of the criminal trafficking case that is being brought against Maxwell. She was arrested in July for alleged sexual crimes, conspiracy and perjury involving Epstein, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

The former socialite, who will remain behind bars in a Brooklyn jail until her trial in July 2021, entered a plea of not guilty. She had her appeal to be released on bail rejected after being labeled an unacceptable flight risk.

Epstein died at age 66 in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail. His cause of death was ruled suicide, though it’s been the subject of dispute. The financier was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges and had been accused of rape and sexual assault on minors by multiple women.