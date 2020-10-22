Alexa Collins Tries On Sexy Halloween Costumes & Flashes Ample Curves In Latest Update

Alexa Collins put on a fashion show in her latest Instagram upload, putting her sexy figure on display as she tried on three different Halloween costumes. The Miami model posed at her vanity mirror for the photo-heavy update, snapping a slew of sultry selfies that treated her audience to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves.

Among her choices were a tighter-than-skin latex jumpsuit — a strappy, super low-cut number in a bright-pink shade, which featured colorful striped stockings that reached her thighs. The garment clung to ever inch of her toned body, accentuating her lithe yet sinuous physique. It was cinched at the waist with a blue belt that knotted in the front, draping down in between her legs. Alexa coordinated the belt with a matching headband, pulling up her golden tresses into a high ponytail.

For her second outfit, the Florida hottie poured her enviable figure into a slinky leopard-print dress complete with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a matching choker. The form-fitting item had underwire balconette cups that left a vast expanse of décolletage on show. A pair of black straps extended above her bosom, creating a cage-style pattern that turned her chest into a focal point.

Two narrow strips of dark, semi-sheer mesh ran along the front of the dress, teasing a bit of extra skin. The gauzy inserts were decorated with lattice details and highlighted Alexa’s trim silhouette. The sizzling blonde topped off the smoking hot look with a set of cat ears, which were crafted out of mesh lattice. She wore a brown wig that complemented the color of her attire, letting her locks spill over her shoulders.

The 25-year-old — who celebrated her birthday on October 12 — slipped into a racy bunny costume for her final showcase, flaunting her hourglass curves in a strappy black bodysuit. The one-piece had a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, showing a good glimpse of her midriff.

The sizeable gash was covered with a sheer lace overlay that teased a copious view of her busty assets, revealing she wasn’t wearing a bra. Likewise, her thighs were also on display in the high-cut number, which teased her bottom thanks to its cheeky design. The ensemble also included white cuffs and collar, which was adorned with a chic bow tie, as well as lacy bunny ears that matched the front of the bodysuit.

Alexa shared two photos of each costume, telling fans she was undecided about what to wear for Halloween and asking their help to pick an outfit. In her caption, the model invited followers to vote their favorite look, adding a festive vibe with a spider and Jack-O-Lantern emoji.

Her online admirers were more than happy to lend a helping hand, sounding off in the comments section.

“2nd one. Also u look incredible brunette… u should really consider it lol,” opined one person.

“The sexzzz [sic] leopard outfit gets my vote!” agreed a second Instagrammer.

“Omg I love the first one!!” chimed in a third follower, who further expressed their admiration for the figure-hugging garb with a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“The rabbit is beautiful,” remarked a fourth fan.

Just last week, Alexa dressed as a sexy French maid for a steamy selfie, rocking black lace lingerie that left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight due to its sheer nature. The risqué attire was complete with an apron garter belt, a bonnet, and fishnet thigh-high stockings. Check out the hot pic here.