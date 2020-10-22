Blake Shelton Declares Himself The King Of ‘The Voice’ In New IG Video As Gwen Stefani Plans To Take His Crown

Blake Shelton declared himself the king of The Voice in a new Instagram video, but his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani has plans to take over the throne. The couple, who are competing against one another in the latest season of the NBC singing series, seemed to differ in opinion as to which one would reign supreme as they gathered contestants for their respective teams. The two will be challenged by fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as they battle over the best performers during the blind auditions.

“No matter what happens in these blinds, I am still king of The Voice,” declared Blake, followed by a glimpse of him wearing a red-and-gold crown and a decorative sash over a black button-down shirt and black jeans.

Series host Carson Daly questioned Gwen about perhaps taking the crown away from her love. She looked directly at Blake in the video and remarked that the whole reason she came back to compete was to destroy Blake. The No Doubt frontwoman revealed to fans that while her boyfriend thought he was the king, everyone really knew she was the queen. She told a potential team member that after years of trying to come out on top after 19 seasons, Blake was just burnt out.

Blake joked that the competition series should be named after him as he was the reigning champion with seven overall wins thus far. He joked as he called the show “Blake Shelton’s The Voice” and told a competitor that he won the show from home last season and to imagine what he could accomplish for him in person. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed remotely for the live portion of the performances earlier this year.

Both women were shocked by Blake’s get-up, and John said he felt that success had gone to his pal’s head. After seeing him flaunt his last win, Kelly clapped back and reminded viewers that the country crooner didn’t win for five straight seasons. She stated that she didn’t care if she won, but she just didn’t want him to win. In turn, John warned Blake to “watch the throne.”

“This is starting out hysterical. Great chemistry between the coaches,” wrote one follower.

“Am I the only one that watches this primarily for the coaches???” penned a second viewer.

“That’s alright because Kelly Clarkson is the real queen,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.