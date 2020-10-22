Amber Rose Says Ex Kayne West Has Slut-Shamed & ‘Bullied’ Her For 10 Years: ‘Bro Leave Me Alone’

Amber Rose hit out at her ex-boyfriend Kanye West as she claimed he has “bullied” her for the past decade, and slut-shamed her, despite their relationship ending ten years ago. The model spoke out on the issue on the No Jumper podcast, published to YouTube on Wednesday.

During the interview, the 37-year-old slammed presidential hopeful West for labeling her a “prostitute” at a recent campaign rally.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone,” she told the podcast.

As The Daily Mail underscores, this was not the first time West had criticized his ex, however, having famously said in a 2015 interview that he had to take “30 showers” after dating her.

Despite this, Rose told the host she has not been vindictive since the split.

“Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years,” she said. “I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids.”

Rose noted that West often comes up in interviews she gives because the musician is “a big part of why I’m famous.” While she explained that she tries not to avoid the topic altogether, she underscored that she does not give her former flame any trouble in the media.

“I don’t bother you, I don’t talk about you,” she said. “It’s like “bro leave me alone.””

When the show’s host Adam John Grandmaison raised the subject of West targeting Rose by allegedly “slut-shaming” her, she retorted that this is the kind of behavior narcissists exhibit. She explained that during their two-year relationship, West took Rose traveling around the globe with him, bought her a lot of jewelry, and told the world he loved her — but she then opted out of the relationship.

“I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable,” she said, referring to the alleged slut-shaming.

West famously married Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian back in 2014.

As Rose referenced in her interview, she has moved on since her split from West, and on October 10 welcomed her second child, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, with rapper husband Alexander Edwards. As The Inquisitr reported, Edwards took to Instagram to announce the happy news. as he posted a sweet snap of himself kissing the little one on the forehead. You can see the post here.