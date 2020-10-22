NFL Rumors: Seahawks Reportedly Among Teams That Could Sign Antonio Brown After His Suspension

According to a recent report from ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks are “now positioned” to make an effort to sign free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown once his suspension ends after Week 8 of the ongoing NFL season.

Citing anonymous league sources, Schefter wrote that Brown is friends with the Seahawks’ two quarterbacks, starter Russell Wilson and second-stringer Geno Smith, who both worked out with him in the offseason and have “remained in touch” with him about a possible move to Seattle. While the team is reportedly interested in the idea of having the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout join forces with an MVP candidate such as Wilson, Schefter stressed that the Seahawks are just one of several organizations that might be planning to sign Brown.

As further pointed out, the Seahawks have yet to begin contract negotiations with Brown, which means that it’s still far from sure whether he will join the team midway through the 2020 season.

Reacting to the rumors, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll stated that the club has “endeavored to be in on everything that’s going on.” Speaking to ESPN, he also praised general manager John Schneider for doing a great job of paying close attention to the latest goings-on in the league.

In addition, Carroll touched on the circumstances behind Brown’s suspension, reiterating that his plan is to see what happens in the coming days and continue evaluating whether or not his off-field issues make him a risky investment as a free-agent signee.

“[W]e do all of the homework we can think of doing. We will never think that we can leave a stone unturned. That’s how we approach everything, so we’ll continue to do that here.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Prior to getting suspended without pay for eight games due to violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Brown dealt with several controversies in 2019, starting when he was released by the organization then known as the Oakland Raiders following an allegedly explosive altercation with general manager Mike Mayock. The wideout then joined the New England Patriots but only played one game for his new team as he faced accusations of misconduct from multiple women.

In addition to the above allegations, Brown also pleaded no-contest in June to various charges related to an incident in January where he and his trainer purportedly attacked a moving truck driver and refused to pay the $4,000 moving fee, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Should Brown ink a deal with the Seahawks, he will join a wide receiver corps that already features two players — D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett — who are currently on pace to register more than 1,000 yards this season. The club also has considerable depth at the position, with David Moore in place as the No. 3 receiver, Phillip Dorsett expected to return soon from injured reserve, and Josh Gordon still inactive as he continues to await his own reinstatement from suspension.