‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Shows Off Stunning Figure In Glittery Costume

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson showed off her stunning figure in a glittery costume for a new Instagram post, to the delight of her 580,000 followers who liked the snap over 26,000 times thus far.

The brunette beauty was photographed after performing on the October 19 episode, where she and celebrity partner Nev Schulman danced a Jazz routine to the song “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. This performance helped the twosome advance into the Top 10. They will demonstrate their Paso Doble skills to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78, as characters from the film Black Swan on the show’s upcoming Halloween episode.

The costume had to fit the fun tone of the aforementioned hip-hop tune, and the wardrobe department knocked it out of the park, using their creative abilities to craft a costume that highlighted Jenna’s best assets.

In the photograph, Jenna looked directly at the camera, with one arm down, her palm resting on her right thigh. Her other hand was behind her head.

She modeled a two-piece bronze-colored outfit. The top featured a wide lapel similar to a suit jacket and a low v-neckline that ended just above her navel. Under that, she wore short shorts in the same material and which had a contrasting golden pattern on it. Underneath the jacket, Jenna wore a flesh-toned bra that was studded with iridescent stones that added some sparkle to her ensemble.

Her body appeared to be spray tanned, a requirement for all those who dance on the series in order to prevent them from appearing washed out underneath the bright lights of the ballroom floor.

The front of Jenna’s auburn hair was styled up and away from her face in a tight, high half-ponytail. The remainder of her tresses fell down over her shoulders and her back. Her locks appeared to have been blown out straight and then styled with a curling iron to create soft waves.

Fans of the stunning pro loved the snap. They shared their feelings regarding Jenna’s overall look in the comments section.

“Favorite outfit of the night!” wrote one follower.

“Obsessed with your metallic vest number,” exclaimed a second fan.

“My daughter loves this hairstyle of yours so much, she asked me to do her hair like this for picture day tomorrow!!” revealed a third Instagram user.

“Your dance last night!! Fabulous! Honestly, one of my favorites ever!” penned a fourth social media user.