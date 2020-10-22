Prince William Says Climate Change Is Real, The Science Is ‘Irrefutable’ In New Podcast

Prince William said that climate change is real, and that the science is “irrefutable,” in a new podcast in which he laid out plans for a prize he intends to award to projects aimed at saving the planet.

As Yahoo Sports reported, the Duke of Sussex has founded the Earthshot Prize, a £50m ($65 million) award, to be given incrementally over the course of 10 years, to projects which are addressing issues like cleaning the air and the oceans, and building a world with zero waste. The project is partnering with Global Optimism, a group committed to advocating for sustainability and combating climate change.

The prize will start accepting nominations on November 1, and anyone, whether an individual, a company, or even a whole country, can win.

William will appear on Friday’s edition of the group’s Outrage and Optimism podcast, where he’ll be joined by Christiana Figueres, the former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change; Tom Rivett-Carnac, a political lobbyist who worked on the Paris Agreement and founded Global Optimism with Figueres; and Paul Dickinson, founder of the Carbon Disclosure Project, which advocates for sustainability.

During the podcast, the four individuals will discuss the organizations’ partnership.

“The Earthshot Prize will not only deliver important innovations to make progress on the most pressing issues of our time, but it will inspire a generation so that many more change-makers will no doubt emerge,” said Figueres, who will be joining William on the prize’s council in order to help determine the winners.

Jack Hill / Getty Images

She went on to claim that the need to address climate change is both immediate and achievable.

“Tackling climate change is not a far-off challenge – we have the technologies, tools and resources to achieve a halving of emissions this decade, as science shows is necessary,” she said.

Prince William echoed the goal of enacting concrete action within the next decade, saying it’s “what’s going to be really needed.”

He also rejected the idea that climate change isn’t real.

“The science is out there and is irrefutable. We have the data. So let’s stop talking about it and let’s actually provide the action,” he said.

The group has released a video, which can be seen below, to announce the upcoming discussion.

In addition to advocating for battling climate change, William has also spent part of this week devoting his efforts to helping treat cancer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Wednesday he ceremonially laid the cornerstone for a hospital’s new cancer wing that is currently being built.