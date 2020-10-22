‘One Piece’ Chapter 993 Spoilers: Kiku Loses Arm While Fighting Kaido, Yamato Fights Tobi Roppo

One Piece Chapter 993 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the continuation of the battle between the Nine Red Scabbards – Kinemon, Denjiro, Raizo, Kiku, Izo, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Ashura Doji – and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido at the dome of Onigashima. It will also show one of Lord Kozuki Oden’s loyal followers, Kiku, losing an arm while fighting the strongest creature in the world.

In the previous chapter, the Nine Red Scabbards were shown unleashing their special attacks against Emperor Kaido. Though none of them is as strong as their late master, their techniques proved to be powerful enough to damage the tough body of Emperor Kaido. After Kinemon, Ashura Doji, Denjiro, and Inuarashi attacked him using the two-sword style on the same spot where Lord Oden hit him, Emperor Kaido looked hurt and was about to lose consciousness.

However, according to spoilers for One Piece Chapter 993, the Beast Pirates captain will manage to recover from the damage and make his counterattack against his enemies. After getting up, Emperor Kaido will say that he has seen the shadow of Lord Oden behind the Nine Red Scabbards. After his fire and lighting attacks failed to take down the samurai, he will be using air in his next move.

While telling them that they are unable to cut him as their master did, Emperor Kaido will unleash “Slicing Wind.” Most of them will successfully dodge “Slicing Wind,” except Kiku, who will be featured losing an arm. The spoilers showed Izo extremely shocked after seeing his brother Kiku severely wounded and his arm flying in the air.

One Piece Chapter 993 will also feature the fight between Yamato and Sasaki of the Flying Six. With the help of Bao Huang’s devil fruit ability, Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire will find out where Kozuki Momonosuke is heading. He will immediately order the Topi Roppo to bring

him Momonosuke’s head.

Sasaki will find Momonosuke first. He will command his men to attack the little boy and his bodyguard Shinobu. Luckily, Yamato will appear to protect Momonosuke. With her goal to become Lord Oden, Yamato will do everything she can to prevent Sasaki from killing Momonosuke.

The upcoming chapter will also reveal the name of the special bullets that Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague was using while chasing the traitor, X Drake. It is called “Koori Oni” or “Frozen Demon.”