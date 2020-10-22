Nazanin Mandi Models Long Leather Ensemble With Thigh-High Slit

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is a celebrity ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and uses the social media platform to promote their attire.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a tan leather garment that appeared to be a long dress in the style of a coat. The item of clothing featured black buttons across the front and a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her legs. Mandi didn’t appear to be wearing any other visible clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage. She accessorized with black shades, earrings, and what is seemingly her wedding ring. The former R U the Girl contestant decorated her short nails with a coat of polish and styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down.

The 34-year-old treated her followers with three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was close-up in front of a white backdrop. Mandi raised both her hands while gazing to her left.

In the next slide, she was snapped further back. Mandi tugged at her locks and stared in the same direction. In front of her appeared her cat’s tail.

In the third and final frame, she placed one hand to the side of her sunglasses and looked directly at the camera lens.

Within her caption, Mandi gave fans a code that will allow them to get a discount via the brand’s website.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“I love this look! Camel color looks so great on your skin tone,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“An inspirational quote, hot picture, and a promo code?! You really are the fairy godmother,” another person shared.

“You are an everyday mood,” remarked a third fan.

“This looks amazing on you. Very chic, trendy and fun,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a salmon shirt with long sleeves from the same brand. Mandi left the garment unbuttoned and paired the look with matching pants that featured large pockets on each leg. She accessorized herself with a necklace featuring her first name’s initial letter and painted her nails with red polish. Mandi sported her signature curly locks down and looked very glam for the occasion.