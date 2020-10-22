Kim Kardashian Puts Iconic Curves Center Stage In Tiny Bikini Top For 40th Birthday Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian ramped up the sex appeal on Instagram as she posted a racy snap to the social media platform on Wednesday, which happened to be her 40th birthday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star struck a sultry pose in a minuscule bikini top and sheer leggings as she promoted KKW Beauty’s Complete Opalescent Collection, which she revealed was inspired by her opal birthstone.

The reality TV beauty proved to fans she’s still got it as she reclined on a huge birthday cake in the racy outfit. Kim’s silver bikini top barely covered her sizable cleavage, and featured strings which tied at the back of her neck in a halter-top style. She paired the skimpy garment with matching bikini bottoms with a high-legged cut, which were visible through her transparent leggings. The eye-catching leggings were cut from a sparkly silver material, which lent them a festive feel, and were almost entirely see-through. The high-waisted style perfectly complimented Kim’s iconic hourglass frame, with a thick band hugging her slender torso.

Kim teamed the outfit with a Kardashian favorite — high heeled shoes with clear straps, which gave the footwear a barely-there look. She wore her brunette, highlighted locks in a super sexy style with soft, messy waves and maximum volume, giving her a sultry bed-head look. The birthday girl posed against a huge three-tiered plastic prop cake in white, with pink and blue faux-icing detailing. She rested her booty on the bottom tier, spreading her legs slightly, and lent back on both of her elbows. Kim tossed her head slightly to the right and closed her eyes for the racy shot.

The second slide of the multi-upload was a video, which zoomed up Kim’s voluptuous body as she masterfully held the pose seen in the snap.

In 18 hours, the post had garnered more than 3.2 million likes, as thousands of Kim’s 190 million-strong army of followers took to the comments section to share their birthday wishes.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARMENIAN QUEEN!!!!!! STAY BLESSED,” wrote one follower, alongside a number of emoji including hearts and the Armenian flag.

“Happy Birthday Kim!!!!,” wrote another, who added a number of hearts and cake emoji to their words.

“Happy birthday gorgeous!!!,” added a third admirer.

Kim’s post came as she celebrated her landmark 40th birthday. As The Inquisitr reported, her rapper husband Kanye West took to Twitter to share his birthday wishes for his other half. He shared a throwback snap to the night the pair got engaged in an empty sports stadium.

“Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much,” he wrote on the social media platform.

You can see the post here.