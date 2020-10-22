‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Gives Pregnancy Update, Cradles Baby Bump On IG

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson, who is sitting out this season due to her pregnancy, gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers an update on how she was feeling. While cradling her growing baby bump, the gorgeous dancer looked stunning in a snap she posted along with a caption where she shared some pregnancy news.

In a series of two images, fans were treated to a moment where Witney posed on the beach.

She revealed to fans that she was in the home stretch of her pregnancy and couldn’t wait to meet her child. She and husband Carson McAllister will welcome a baby boy to their family in the coming months.

In both seaside images, Witney appeared to be blissful. For the first photograph, she glanced down at her belly as she held the top and bottom of her midsection with two hands. Her long, blond hair cascaded down between her shoulder blades. Some fell forward to frame her silhouette.

Witney wore a long, white dress that had puffy, short sleeves and a V-neckline with sweet bow detail in between her breasts. Her midsection was covered by a shirred material with room for expansion. The bottom of the gown was somewhat sheer, and her long legs were seen through the material.

In the second photograph, Witney posed in the same manner. However, this time the DWTS mirrorball winner smiled with her mouth closed as she looked at the person taking the snap.

Behind her, a luscious beach scene featured lapping whitecaps that touched the sandy shoreline. The sun was setting behind the 27-year-old, who just celebrated a birthday on October 17. It turned the sky a glorious orange-yellow color and created the perfect backdrop for the serene images.

Witney’s followers were thrilled to see her looking so happy. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“You’re the cutest mommy to be,” penned one fan.

“Why do I look like you but I’m only 12 weeks along? Did you struggle with extreme bloating at all? You are stunning!” asked a second follower.

“Enjoy this and all the love and support you’re getting from friends and family. This is such a special time for us Mamas!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Beautiful pic! If I can give any advice lol sleep as much as you can now cause sleep as u know it will be no more! Wishing you all best,” stated a fourth fan.