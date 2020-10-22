‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Thursday’s Episode Brings Death Threats & Worry

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 22, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of shocking moments for fans to enjoy as the week rolls towards its end.

During the episode, fans will watch as Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) shocks Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) with his uninvited entrance into the DiMera mansion. While Rolf was a loyal servant to Chad’s father, Stefano, it seems that the loyalty doesn’t carry over to Stefano’s children, per Soap Hub.

During the encounter, Dr. Rolf will make it clear that he holds some serious power over Chad, and even threaten to kill him. However, Chad won’t go down without a fight. He’s never been one to shy away from controversy or confrontation, and he’s not about to let Rolf get the upper hand over him. However, he also knows what the evil doctor is capable of, and will have to protect his wife Abigail (Marci Miller) and their two children, Thomas and Charlotte.

As fans know, a power outage in Salem has caused a lot of chaos, and led to three of the town’s biggest villains, including Rolf, Orpheus, and Clyde Weston (James Reed), and they’re all looking to cause some trouble following their jailbreak.

Meanwhile, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) has been worried about both of her parents, especially her father John (Drake Hogestyn). John recently had a medical emergency when he suffered a brain aneurysm that left him in a coma.

When John woke up his behavior was much different. Although he seemed to have a new aggressive attitude and struggled with controlling his emotions. He has been acting out violently against those closest to him such as his step-daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), son Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and best friend Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

While Belle is worried about John, it seems that John will become worried about his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), who is currently having a frightening encounter with Orpheus.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be forced to question Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) about the escape of his father, Clyde, from Statesville. Ben is currently going through a terrible time following the death of his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and now he has to deal with his dad’s drama as well.

Finally, Gwen will be faced with an unexpected problem. She’s been teetering back and forth between wanting to destroy Abigail’s life and feeling connected to her family and children while working as their nanny.