Candice Swanepoel Breaks The Rules In A White Bikini And Boots

The Victoria's Secret model put her athletic body on show.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel proved she can get away with wearing white after Labor Day as she broke the rules in a new Instagram upload. The star stunned in a bikini and chunky boots for a black-and-white snap shared by her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on October 21.

The 32-year-old mom of two crouched down during a professional photo shoot and modeled a new color option from her line in the pacific top and curve bottom.

She rested on her right knee and left tiptoes as she gave the camera a very sultry look, placing her head on her hand. Her skin glowed as she posed in front of a plain backdrop.

Candice put her athletic body on full display in the skimpy top which plunged low at the chest and featured underwired cups. It showed plenty of her décolletage and featured thick straps over both shoulders.

Her toned middle was framed by high-waisted matching bottoms. They sat just below her navel and were high-cut to reveal her hips and show off her muscular thighs.

She paired the two-piece with flat, black combat boots that had a large undone zipper over the front of her foot.

Candice wore her long hair down and slightly wavy as it cascaded over her right shoulder. She accessorized with a chain necklace and rings on both hands.

Tropic of C joked in the caption about the long-standing fashion rule that white shouldn’t be worn after Labor Day, which fell on September 7 this year. The brand confirmed the two-piece was available in the color now because they don’t “play by the rules” and tagged Candice’s account on the photo.

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the lingerie model and her bikini.

“I wish I was this beautiful & tall,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I need this swimwear,” another commented with a heart eye face.

“Damn,” a third said with an explosion symbol.

Others flooded the comments with fire and heart eye emoji. The upload has received over 8,300 likes.

Candice has modeled several different looks from her line on social media, both on Tropic of C’s Instagram and her own. Earlier this month, the supermodel wowed in another white bikini top with frayed edge short shorts.

In two photos shared to her social media, Candice posed in front of an array of foliage with a striped button down draped over her arms. She had her long hair straight and down and gazed into the camera.